Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya says Abhishek Kumar 'will never ditch a girl but...'

Rajya Sabha passes Bill on appointment of CEC, EC; Opposition calls it attack on democracy

DNA TV Show: Why BJP chose unpopular CM faces for three states

iPhone manufacturer Foxconn to invest additional Rs 13,900 crore in this state

Meet NIT graduate who leads Rs 10419 crore govt company, earlier worked in Rs 61911 crore firm

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya says Abhishek Kumar 'will never ditch a girl but...'

Rajya Sabha passes Bill on appointment of CEC, EC; Opposition calls it attack on democracy

DNA TV Show: Why BJP chose unpopular CM faces for three states

IPL 2024 auction: Players who have won the title but will go under the hammer

Iconic roles of Salman Khan that broke 100 crore club

Inside photos from Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's sixth wedding anniversary celebrations

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

Triptii Dimri was 'really nervous' in viral video of her staring at Ranbir Kapoor at Animal screening: 'My dad...'

Vettaiyan: Makers unveil title of Thalaivar 170 on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday, here's what it means

Mission Start Ab trailer: 10 startups vie to become India's next unicorn in Shark Tank rival, release date out

HomeIndia

India

Rajya Sabha passes Bill on appointment of CEC, EC; Opposition calls it attack on democracy

Calling the Bill an attack on the democracy of India, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said that the autonomy, fearlessness and fairness of India's democracy and electoral machinery have been crushed by a bulldozer.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the legislation on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, while the Opposition walked out of the proceedings after markings its objection to the proposed law.

The bill was passed after a reply by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who said that the Election Commission will continue to "work independently" and that bill had been brought following a Supreme Court judgement.

Calling the Bill an attack on the democracy of India, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said that the autonomy, fearlessness and fairness of India's democracy and electoral machinery have been crushed by a bulldozer. "Modi government has attacked the democracy of India. The autonomy, fearlessness and fairness of India's democracy and electoral machinery have been crushed by a bulldozer," Surjewala said.

He further said that the Modi government is passing a law in Rajya Sabha today to make the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners of the Election Commission of India, a 'pawn Election Commissioner'.

"The Modi Government is passing a law in Rajya Sabha today to make the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners of the Election Commission of India, a 'pawn Election Commissioner'," he added. Congress leader further said that there was a time when EC meant 'Electoral Credibility', today it means 'Elections Compromised'.

"They will appoint a Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners of their own choice. They will run their Election Commission as per their desire. They will prepare an electoral list as per their desire...This is perhaps one of the biggest blows to democracy hurled by the Modi government in the last 9 years...We will take it to the end and the struggle will continue from Parliament to the streets," he added.

Moreover, DMK MP T Siva said that the passing of the bill will be totally in the government's favour. "This will be totally in the government's favour, it can't be neutral in the way it is expected. In a democratic country, how can this be acceptable?" he added.

The amendments moved by the opposition parties to the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, were negative. The bill provides for the appointment, qualifications, Search Committee, Selection Committee, term of office, salary, resignation and removal, leave, pension of the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners.

Meghwal said that Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991 does not contain provisions regarding the qualifications, search committee for preparing a panel of persons for consideration and recommendation by the Selection Committee for appointment as CEC and election commissioners.

The Supreme Court, in a writ petition, declared that the appointment of CEC and ECs shall be made by the President on the basis of advice tendered by a committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha or leader of the largest opposition party in the House and the Chief Justice of India. Meghwal said judgment had noted that the norm provided by the Supreme Court will continue to hold good till a law is made by the Parliament. "We are bringing the law for this purpose," he said.

Participating in the debate, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the bill does not pass "constitutional muster". "It is manifestly arbitrary; its intent is disastrous and the result is disastrous," he said. The Congress leader said that the independence of the Election Commission is sine quo for democracy.

Other opposition members also opposed the bill. They later staged a walk-out. BJD supported the bill. The bill will replace the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Rajiv Poddar, his family’s net worth is over Rs 30351 crore, he is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

Meet actress whose debut was superhit, then gave 20 flop films, last film was a disaster, she is now looking...

Raghav Mathur calls his track Chingari an ode to hip-hop, shares why he collaborated with rapper Divine | Exclusive

Meet IIT alumnus who works with NASA, grew up in a small village, he is from...

Bobby Deol reveals personal connection behind keeping glass on his head in viral dance step in Animal song Jamal Kudu

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE