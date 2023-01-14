Rajasthan engineer suspended for trying to touch President Droupadi Murmu's feet (Photo: Twitter)

President security breach: Rajasthan government has suspended a junior engineer who tried to touch President Droupadi Murmu's feet. The incident occurred on January 4 when President Murmu came to attend the inaugural programme of the Scout Guide Jamboree in Pali district.

The engineer's name is Amba Seoul. She works in the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). Chief Engineer Administration Water Supply Department issued a suspension order on January 12 for Junior Engineer Seoul.

A suspension order stated that Seoul had violated the protocol by trying to touch the feet of the President at the helipad. A video of the incident has also surfaced on the internet.

Amba Seoul, Junior Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department, Rohet, who touched the feet of President Droupadi Murmu, has been suspended by the Rajasthan govt for violating the protocol.



"Amba Seoul, Junior Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department, Rohet, district Pali, had violated the protocol by trying to touch the feet of the President at the helipad during the inaugural programme of the Scout Guide Jamboree in Rohet on January 4. Therefore, the undersigned, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 342 of Rule 958 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal), we hereby order the suspension of the said Amba Seoul, junior accused with immediate effect," the suspension order reads.

