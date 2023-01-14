Odisha: One dead, several injured in stampede during Makar Sankranti mela in Cuttack

Odisha: One dead, nine injured in stampede during Makar Sankranti mela in Cuttack (Photo: ANI)

Odisha: One dead and nine others were injured after a stampede occurred during the Makar Mela rush on the Gopinathpur-Badamba T-bridge over River Mahanadi in Athagarh of the Cuttack district, an official said on Saturday.

The stampede happened as the devotees were going to seek blessings at the 7th-century-old Singhanath Temple in Baramba during Makar Mela. According to officials, more than a dozen minors were injured during the stampede.

WATCH Odisha One dead, nine injured after a stampede occurred during Makar Mela rush at Singhanath Temple in Baramba, Cuttack.



One dead while nine were injured in incident, three were referred to another hospital in Cuttack: Dr Ranjan Kumar Barik, Baramba hospital pic.twitter.com/t5FM7nkPKw January 14, 2023

"One dead while nine were injured in the incident, three were referred to another hospital in Cuttack," said Dr. Ranjan Kumar Barik, Baramba hospital. Moreover, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief on the death of a woman and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs for the next of kin of the deceased.

