ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for England vs South Africa Match 20

ENG vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot drops big hint amid wait for Congress' candidate list

Anil Kapoor 'disappears' from Instagram, Boney Kapoor explains if this is related to Mr India 2: 'He did mention...'

Durga Puja 2023: Chandrayaan-3 to menstruation, 5 mesmerising themed pandals in Kolkata

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot drops big hint amid wait for Congress’ candidate list

India

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot drops big hint amid wait for Congress’ candidate list

Ruling party Congress is yet to release the first list of the candidates for the November 25 assembly elections in Rajasthan.

PTI

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:47 PM IST

Even as the wait for the Congress’ candidate list for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan continues, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged people at a rally in Dausa to vote for all sitting MLAs in the district.

Speaking at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s rally in Sikrai, Gehlot named sitting MLAs of the Congress in Dausa district – Parsadi Lal Meena, Mamta Bhupesh, Murari Lal Meena, G R Khatana and appealed to people to vote for them.

Gehlot also named independent MLA Omprakash Hudla, who has extended support to the Congress government.

“Mamta Bhupesh is committed to you. I will appeal to you to send all four-five MLAs – Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Agriculture Marketing Minister Murari Meena, GR Khatana. Omprakash Hudla has not come (to the rally). Please make all five MLAs win, this will be my appeal to you,” he said.

Congress is yet to release the first list of the candidates for the November 25 polls. In such a scenario, the CM’s appeal is seen as an indication that the sitting legislators named by Gehlot are likely to get a ticket, including the independent MLA. Dausa has a total of five assembly seats, four of which are held by the Congress, and one by Hudla, an independent MLA.

Gehlot also highlighted the schemes and programmes of his government, and said the election will be fought on the performance of the government. Hitting out at the BJP, he said that the saffron party could not get any local candidate to contest the polls, therefore sitting MPs were given tickets.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also addressed the rally.

