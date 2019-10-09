Headlines

Rajasthan: 10 people drown during Durga idol immersion in Dholpur

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2019, 09:15 AM IST

Ten people drowned during Durga idol immersion in Dholpur on Tuesday.

The authorities have recovered seven bodies so far.

Dholpur District collector Rakesh Jaiswal said, "A total of ten people have drowned. We have been able to recover seven bodies."

Jaiswal further informed that action has been initiated to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh from Chief Minister Relief Fund to the families of the victims.

Local divers and a team State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were called in for assistance by the district administration. Further details are awaited.

