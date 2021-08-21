Rains in Delhi-NCR: Waterlogging in several parts, vehicular movement affected

Parts of the national capital Delhi and adjoining NCR, including Noida witnessed rain accompanied by thunderstorms, bringing down the temperature early on Saturday. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will witness a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers" on Saturday (August 21).

Waterlogging has been reported from several parts of Delhi, including Pragati Maidan, ITO, Lajpat Nagar, Jungpura. Vehicular movement has been affected due to waterlogging in ITO. The Delhi Police said that the Azad Market Underpass has been closed due to 1.5 feet of waterlogging, adding that traffic movement has been affected at Moolchand Underpass due to waterlogging.

Traffic movement at Minto Bridge has been closed due to waterlogging.

Traffic movement at Minto Bridge closed due to waterlogging as Delhi receives heavy rain pic.twitter.com/LqdfAR69xM — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Earlier on Friday, the IMD had predicted light to moderate rain for parts of Delhi.

In a tweet on Friday, the IMD had said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR ( Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Noida)."

Traffic movement stopped at Azadpur underpass. (ANI photo)

The weather forecasting agency also informed that Haryana`s Sonipat, Panipat and Gannaur will receive thunderstorms with light to moderate rain.

"Noida, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Chapraula, Dadri, Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Bagpath, Gulaothi, Khekra, Shamli, Pilakhua, Kandhala, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Garhmukhteshwar, Hapur, Hindon-AF Station, Loni-Dehat, Ghaziabad, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Bellari, Kashganj, Baraut, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Aligarh (UP) and Light rain over and adjoining areas of Agra, Chandausi, Katrauli, Jalesar, Nazibabad and Tundla during the next two hours," IMD said in another tweet.

Traffic crawls in Connaught Place due to waterlogging as rains continue to lash the national capital. (ANI photo)

IMD had also forecasted light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers till August 23 in the national capital.

(With ANI inputs)