Delhi weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, respite from humidity for next 3 days

The people of Delhi and NCR got some relief from the heat and humidity as rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that for the next three days light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers will continue over the national capital.

The weather department forecasted that the maximum temperature on Friday would be around 33 degrees Celsius, a few notches below 36 to 37 degrees Celsius that has been recorded as the maximum temperature over the past few days. The minimum temperature is forecasted to be 27 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity stood at 85% at 8.30 am on Friday.

Meanwhile, the IMD data showed that three districts of Delhi recorded 'deficit' or 'large deficit' rainfall while four districts got excess rainfall so far this monsoon season.

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi ( ), NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Gohana, Sonipat, Kosali, Bawal, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 20, 2021

During this monsoon season, Delhi has received 431 mm of rainfall, around 6% more than the normal average of about 405 mm of rainfall from June 1 to August 19 so far. Delhi recorded 34.8mm rainfall in comparison to the normal 65.5mm in June. In July it received 507.1mm of rainfall which was nearly 141% above the 210.6mm average.