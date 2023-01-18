Rainfall alert in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UP and other states; check out IMD’s weather forecast

Citizens in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of northern India are dealing with extremely cold waves and dense fog. The ongoing Western Disturbance in Northwest India, which is expected to affect several states from January 21 to 25, is to blame for the persistent weather conditions.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the period from January 22 to January 25 is likely to bring rain and severe weather to several states, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The IMD stated on Tuesday that significant rainfall is anticipated in some areas of northwest India on January 23 and 24.

Along with Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan, the weather agency has also predicted "light to moderate" hailstorms for the 23rd and 24th of January in isolated locations. The report also predicted that on January 23 and 24, strong breezes with gusty winds with speeds reaching 50 Kmph are most likely to dominate over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh.

State-wise IMD rainfall forecast

- Jammu and Kashmir: There will likely be very little rain or snow on January 21 and January 22 at many places. On January 23 and 24, light to moderate rain or snowfall has been in most places. And on January 25, isolated parts are expected to have drizzle or snow.

- Himachal Pradesh: On January 22, drizzle or snow in a few locations is expected, light to moderate rain or snowfall in most locations on January 23 and 24, and very little rain or snow is likely in a few locations on January 25.

- Uttarakhand: On January 23, there was light rain in many locations, followed by light to moderate rain/snow on January 24, and light rain/snow in a few locations on January 25.

- Punjab: On January 22, there may be very light rain in a few spots, light to moderate rain or thundershowers in many spots, and most places on January 24. On January 25, very light rainfall in some isolated places.

- Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi: Very light rain is likely in many locations on January 22, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely in most locations on January 24 and very light rain is also expected in a few locations on January 25.

- West-Uttar Pradesh: On January 23 and 24, light rain and thundershowers are likely in some locations.

