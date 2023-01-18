Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 06:09 AM IST
Second phase of 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' to be inaugurated by PM Modi today: All you need to know (file photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday virtually inaugurate the second phase of the 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh at around 1 pm. The event is being organised in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district.
The 'Khel Mahakumbh' is a novel initiative that provides opportunity and platform to the youth of Basti and neighbouring areas to showcase their sporting talent and motivates them to take sport as a career option, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.
All you need to know about Saansad Khel Mahakumbh
- The event is being organised in Basti District by Lok Sabha MP from Basti, Harish Dwivedi since 2021.
- 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23' is being organised in two phases. The first phase was organised from December 10 to 16, 2022, and the second phase will be held from January 18 to 28, 2023.
- The Khel Mahakumbh organises diverse competitions in both indoor and outdoor sports like wrestling, kabaddi, kho kho, basketball, football, hockey, volleyball, handball, chess, carom, badminton, table tennis etc.
- Competitions in essay writing, painting, rangoli making etc. Are also organised during the event.
- It also endeavours to inculcate the spirit of discipline, teamwork, healthy competition, self-confidence and nationalism among the youth of the region
