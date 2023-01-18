Red Fort's sound and light show launched for public: Check timings, ticket prices

Photo: ANI

Amit Shah, India's Home Minister, officially launched the new innovative Sound & Light Show, "Jai Hind," on January 10 at the Red Fort in Delhi. The programme was created by Dalmia Bharat, the Red Fort Monument Mitra in collaboration with Sabhyata Foundation.

The first Sound and Light production to ever use live actors and cutting-edge digital art technology at a historical site is 'Jai Hind'. Everyone is invited to watch this top-notch production, including school and college students, government authorities, Delhi residents, and visitors.

A dramatic presentation of Indian history and bravery, "Jai Hind" is part of the Red Fort Sound and Light Show. The struggle for independence and India's ongoing development over the past 75 years are brought to life, along with significant historical events like the power struggle between the Mughals, the emergence of the Marathas, the 1857 War of Independence, the soar of the Indian National Army, and the INA investigations.

Amitabh Bachchan narrates the show, WAQT, which is a walkthrough performance staged at the three most well-known sites in Red Fort: Naubat Khana, Diwan-e-Aam, and Diwan-e-Khas. The programme launched on January 17, 2023, for general public viewing.

Jai Hind Sound and Light Show at Red Fort: Showtimes and Ticket Prices

The cost of the tickets is Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 500.

Timing: From Tuesday through Sunday

6:00 - 7:00 pm in Hindi

7:30 - 8:30 pm in English