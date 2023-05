Puri Howrah Vande Bharat Express to be inaugurated on May 18, check train timings, stops, ticket prices (photo: Twitter/ G Kishan Reddy)

Vande Bharat news: Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will be inaugurated on Thursday, May 18. The Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off from Puri at around 1 pm on Thursday by the Prime Minister through virtual mode. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will grace the programme at Puri station, from where the train will commence its inaugural run.

The train will cover the 500 km distance between Howrah and Puri in around six and a half hours. The train will run six days a week, except Thursdays. Regular run of the 22895/22896 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will commence from May 20, an official said.

This is the second Vande Bharat Express that West Bengal will get. Earlier, the state got Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express. With Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath, being a very popular destination for tourists from Bengal and particularly Kolkata and its surroundings as both a pilgrimage and a beach resort town, the semi-high speed train is likely to be an instant hit among travellers, according to travel agents.

Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express timings

The train will depart Howrah at 6.10 am and reach Puri at 12.35 pm. In the return direction, it will depart Puri at 1.50 pm and arrive at Howrah at 8.30 pm.

Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express stops

The train with 16 coaches will stop at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road.

Puri - 13:50

KUR Khurda Road Junction - 14:23

BBS Bhubaneswar - 14:45

CTC Cuttack Junction - 15:15

JJKR Jajpur Keonjhar Road

BHC Bhadrak - 16:33

BLS Balasore - 17:13

KGP Kharagpur Junction - 18:42

HWH Howrah Junction - 20:30

According to reports, the following are the ticket price of Vande Bharat Express from Howrah to Puri

Howrah to Puri – Rs 1,265

Howrah to Khurda Road Junction – Rs 1,155

Howrah to Bhubaneshwar – Rs 1,125

Howrah to Cuttack – Rs 1,095

Howrah to Jajpur K Road – Rs 975

Howrah to Bhadrak – Rs 910

Howrah to Balasore – Rs 805

Howrah to Kharagpur – Rs 605

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare

Howrah to Puri – Rs 2,420

Howrah to Khurda Road Junction – Rs 2,190

Howrah to Bhubaneshwar – Rs 2,130

Howrah to Cuttack – Rs 2,065

Howrah to Jajpur K Road – Rs 1,810

Howrah to Bhadrak – Rs 1,690

Howrah to Balasore – Rs 1,480

Howrah to Kharagpur – Rs 1,075