GoFirst Airways cancels flights till May 26, know how to get full refunds

GoFirst flight until May 26, 2023, has been cancelled amid the uncertainty of its future.

“Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 26th May 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit http://bit.ly/42ab9la for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us,” GoFirst Airways tweeted.

Since May 3, Go First has stopped flying due to a financial crisis. Several lessors have so far contacted the DGCA, the aviation authority, to request the deregistration and repossession of Go First's aircraft.

The Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of Go First has developed a website for requesting reimbursements following the airline's operations ceasing due to financial strain.

How to get GoFirst flight ticket refund?

The website is gofirstclaims.in/claims. You must register on this website and complete a claim form in order to begin the claims procedure.

Steps:

Visit gofirstclaims.in/claims.

Fill out a claim form.

Upload one supporting document of your bookings.

After filling out the form, sign it and upload it.











