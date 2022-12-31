Punjab: Roof of building under construction collapses in Mohali’s Kharar; 1 labourer killed, another injured | Photo: ANI

After the roofing of a building that was still under construction collapsed on Saturday in Mohali, Punjab, it is feared that several workers are trapped under the rubble. The incident happened in Mohali's Kharar's Sector 126. Soon after the incident, the police arrived on the scene.

The rescue effort has been started by the administration. Roof of the building was being constructed when the tragic accident took place. According to Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar, "We are focused on rescue at the site. NDRF teams have been moved". When asked if there might be any workers or other people trapped under the commercial building's wreckage, he responded, "Rescuers are on the scene."

One worker lost his life in the accident, according to a report from the Tribune. A 40-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh Ajay Kumar, has been identified as the deceased, and 25-year-old man from Bihar's Madhepura Nitish Kumar has been hospitalised with injuries and taken to Phase-6 hospital in Mohali.

Around 6 o'clock, ambulances and fire departments arrived on the scene. Four JCB machines and cutters were used to rescue the injured while locals directed the rescue effort. Ajay was pronounced dead after being transported with the other injured person to Mohali's Phase-6 Civil Hospital.

Around 8:30 pm, an NDRF team arrived at the scene and used the Victim Locating Cameras to check that no one was buried beneath the debris. Due to the area's narrow street and commute hours, there was a traffic jam.

Punjab | A rescue operation is underway after the roofing of an under-construction building collapsed in Kharar, Mohali, today pic.twitter.com/XcIFt1z1h1 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

READ | Deaths of 2 Russians in Odisha: Mystery thickens as third Putin critic goes missing amid Ukraine war

(With inputs from agencies)