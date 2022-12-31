Search icon
Punjab: Roof of building under construction collapses in Mohali’s Kharar; 1 labourer killed, another injured

The roof of a under-construction building collapsed in Mohali's Kharar's Sector 126 of Punjab, on December 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 10:49 PM IST

 After the roofing of a building that was still under construction collapsed on Saturday in Mohali, Punjab, it is feared that several workers are trapped under the rubble. The incident happened in Mohali's Kharar's Sector 126. Soon after the incident, the police arrived on the scene.

The rescue effort has been started by the administration. Roof of the building was being constructed when the tragic accident took place. According to Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar, "We are focused on rescue at the site. NDRF teams have been moved". When asked if there might be any workers or other people trapped under the commercial building's wreckage, he responded, "Rescuers are on the scene."

One worker lost his life in the accident, according to a report from the Tribune. A 40-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh Ajay Kumar, has been identified as the deceased, and 25-year-old man from Bihar's Madhepura Nitish Kumar has been hospitalised with injuries and taken to Phase-6 hospital in Mohali.

Around 6 o'clock, ambulances and fire departments arrived on the scene. Four JCB machines and cutters were used to rescue the injured while locals directed the rescue effort. Ajay was pronounced dead after being transported with the other injured person to Mohali's Phase-6 Civil Hospital.

Around 8:30 pm, an NDRF team arrived at the scene and used the Victim Locating Cameras to check that no one was buried beneath the debris. Due to the area's narrow street and commute hours, there was a traffic jam.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

