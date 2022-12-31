Deaths of 2 Russians in Odisha: Mystery thickens as third Putin critic goes missing amid Ukraine war

A third Russian national has gone missing in Odisha (Representational image)

The mystery regarding the deaths of two Russian nationals in Odisha has now thickened as a third Russian national has now gone missing in the state, with the police still not able to locate his whereabouts in the midst of the seeming conspiracy.

After the death of a Russian politician in a hotel in Odisha, another man of Russian nationality has been reported as missing in the state. The missing Russian is a self-proclaimed anti-Ukraine war activist and has been critical of a lot of decisions made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Before this, a Russian MP was reported dead in Odisha. What is common between the missing Russian and the deceased lawmaker was that both were openly critical of Vladimir Putin, and were seeking refuge in India due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Russian MP was a critic of President Vladimir Putin while the missing man, who used to stay in Puri, was also on the same page, having been sighted earlier on in Odisha's capital holding placards with anti-war and anti-Putin slogans, seeking financial assistance.

About a month ago, the man was seen in the Bhubaneswar railway station holding a placard that read: “I am Russian Refugee, I am against War, I am against Putin, I am Homeless, Please Help me.”

The photo of the man holding that placard, clicked by some passenger, has gone viral after the death of his compatriots - lawmaker and businessman Pavel Antov and his fellow traveller Vladimir Bidenov - in a hotel in Rayagada district.

Antov died after allegedly falling from the hotel's third floor on December 24 while Bidenov was found dead in his room on December 22. GRP officials in Bhubaneswar railway station talked to the man holding that poster around a month ago.

The two deceased Russians were cremated and the CID is investigating their deaths. Meanwhile, an investigation has also been launched in the disappearance of the third Russian national in Odisha, checking the involvement of foul play in the same.

(With PTI inputs)

