‘Promote masks, vaccines for children’: Key takeaways from PM Modi’s Covid-19 meeting with CMs

File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an important meeting with all the state chief ministers on April 27 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. Taking note of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, PM Modi shone a light on several guidelines to be kept in mind during this time.

It must be noted that this comes at a time when the fear regarding the Covid-19 fourth wave remains high in India. PM Modi, during the meeting with the CMs, discussed the importance of promoting masks, immediate vaccination of children, and several other Covid measures.

Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi’s meeting with the CMs –

PM Modi talked about the importance of vaccinating all the eligible children population in the country in the midst of the new phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. He talked about the reopening of schools and the rise of cases in educational institutes.

During the meeting, PM Modi said, “It is our priority to vaccinate all the eligible child population. For this, we have to run special drives in the schools. We have to create awareness among the parents and the teachers about the importance of vaccination.”

Talking about the pace of immunization, PM Modi said that it is a matter of pride for the entire country that 96 percent of the adult population has got at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The prime minister further added that country has to implement its strategy of Test, Track and Treat effectively. He also urged the importance of Covid-appropriate behavior in the public.

PM Modi said that India is combating the Covid-19 pandemic with a tough fight. He said, “Within two years, from health infrastructure to an oxygen supply, we are strengthening every aspect in our fight against Covid-19. In the third wave, we did not hear from any state about the situation going out the control.”

The prime minister also pointed out the increasing temperature in parts of the country, which is leading to fires in forests and buildings. He urged fire authorities to be vigilant at hospitals.

Lastly, PM Modi said that RT-PCR tests should continue to track the spread of the virus. He said that the Covid-19 pandemic needs to be controlled, but economic activities should not slow down because of restrictions.

(With agency inputs)

READ | PM Narendra Modi set to visit Assam today: What's on agenda?