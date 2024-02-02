Private school in Delhi's RK Puram receives bomb threat

In September last year, the Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram received an email about a bomb on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax.

A private school located in south-west Delhi’s RK Puram received a bomb threat, police said on Friday.

The school was immediately vacated and a search operation was launched, they said.

In May, the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a similar hoax email about a bomb. The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received two bomb threats, the last on April 12, 2023, via email. The first one was over the phone in November 2022. Both turned out to be hoaxes.