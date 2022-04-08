Precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine to be available for all above 18 years from Sunday, know steps to book slot

Precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be made available for 18 plus population from April 10 at all private COVID-19 vaccination centres, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that all the citizens who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for the precaution dose.

India started administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers, and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year. Later, on March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years.

The Health Ministry informed that so far, about 96 percent of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose while about 83 percent of the 15+ population has received both doses of the vaccine.

More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above 60 years of age. A total of 45 percent of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose. They are being administered the Corbevax vaccine, which is manufactured by Biological E.

Here is a step by step process to book a slot through the CoWIN platform

Step 1: Log in to https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/

Step 2: Enter the same mobile number that you used for booking slots for the first and second dose.

Step 3: An OTP will now be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Details of the first two doses will be given and you will also be able to see the number of days left for the booster dose.

Step 5: To book an appointment, click on the 'Schedule precaution dose' tab

Step 6: Search for a vaccination centre using a PIN code or by selecting district and state.

Step 7: Select a centre and the time slot which is convenient to you.

Step 8: As a confirmation, you will receive a message from VM-NHPSMS on your registered mobile number. An OTP will also be sent which you will have to show at the vaccination centre.