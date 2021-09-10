Power of Goddess Lakshmi, Durga, Saraswati has diminished due to Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sparked another controversy after his visit to Vaishno Devi. Gandhi said that due to BJP-RSS, the power of Goddess Lakshmi, Durga and Saraswati has diminished in the country. BJP has objected to this statement of Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi said in Jammu that Goddess Durga is the protector and Goddess Lakshmi symbolizes the power to achieve one's goal. On the other hand, Goddess Saraswati is the power of knowledge. Rahul alleged that the Modi government's policies, demonetisation and GST have reduced the power of Goddess Lakshmi in the country.

He claimed that the new agricultural laws have also reduced the power of Goddess Durga. "When someone from BJP and RSS is appointed in educational institutions, the power of Goddess Saraswati diminishes," Rahul said.

BJP has hit out at Rahul Gandhi over this statement. BJP leader Sambit Patra said that due to his petty politics, Rahul Gandhi has not even spared the deities. He compared GST with Maa Lakshmi. A few days ago, he was comparing Maa Lakshmi with Gabbar Singh.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Patra said, "Rahul ji, you were drinking shikanji with the farmer. He said that Modi ji is doing a good job. The farmer told the truth, yet you are talking small. You said that this hand is of Shiva ji, Wahe Guru's hand. It hurts when you join hands of Shiv and Waheguru with Congress."

BJP has targeted Congress after Gandhi's visit to Jammu and expressed grief over the situation in the state. The party said that the entire problem of Jammu and Kashmir has happened because of Nehru. In such a situation, it seems an exaggeration to express grief over the condition of the state today.

Sambit Patra, while speaking in a press conference in Delhi, said that due to the vote bank politics of Congress, there were atrocities in Kashmir for so many years. "Former PM Manmohan Singh only used to meet and hug the separatists. Today, the leaders of his own party are shedding crocodile tears over the situation in the state."

Patra said that in the last two years, Jammu and Kashmir has started on the path of development. Rahul Gandhi is feeling sad because of this. "Rahul and maturity can never coexist. Our demand is that Rahul ji should get good sense and Rahul should apologize to everyone. Attacking Congress leader Digvijay Singh, Sambit Patra said that he speaks like a spokesperson of Pakistan. This is the reason why infamous terrorist Hafiz Saeed had said that he likes Congress."