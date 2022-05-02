‘Power crisis, jobs, inflation’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi over 8 years of ‘misgovernance’

File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed almost eight years at the top post in India, with BJP remaining in power for nearly a decade. With this major milestone for the central government, Rahul Gandhi decided to make a jibe at PM Modi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that its "misgovernance" is a case study of how to ruin what was once one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

His tweet came in the midst of a power and coal shortage in the country amid peak summer demand.

"Power Crisis. Jobs Crisis. Farmer Crisis. Inflation Crisis. PM Modi's 8-years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world's fastest-growing economies," the former Congress chief said on Twitter.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the BJP government over rising inflation and unemployment.

PM Modi’s 8-years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world’s fastest growing economies. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2022

This comes as many states in India have been embroiled in a power crisis due to the shortage of coal in power plants. Recently, the Delhi government had said that the capital has only a few day's worth of coal left, sparking a wave of panic in the summers.

Recently, the Congress party had termed the power crisis in the country as “artificial”. The party had also said that the power crisis in India has been created because of the “mismanagement of coal.”

"We demand that this artificial power crisis, which is created due to mismanagement of coal, be immediately resolved and people be provided relief by providing 24x7 power supply this summer," Congress Gaurav Vallabh had said, as per IANS reports.

The party is likely to focus on the economic issues in the upcoming brainstorming session in Udaipur. Congress has also formed various committees which are meeting to put forth the agenda for the session.

(With inputs from agencies)

