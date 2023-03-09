Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'Politics of education' will defeat BJP's 'politics of jail': Manish Sisodia in open letter

Delhi liquor policy case: The first round of Sisodia's questioning by the ED took place on March 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 08:04 PM IST

'Politics of education' will defeat BJP's 'politics of jail': Manish Sisodia in open letter
Manish Sisodia has been in judicial custody since the CBI arrested him on February 26 (File)

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday penned an open letter on 'Politics of Education' vs 'Politics of Jail' while in custody alleging that BJP's problem with politics of education is that it "builds nations, not leaders."

He wrote, "It is much easier to throw political opponents in jail than giving quality education to children. BJP's real problem with the politics of education is that it builds nations, not leaders."

"Politics of education is not an easy task and definitely not a recipe for political success. Today, jail politics might be winning under the rule of the BJP, but the future belongs to the politics of education," he wrote.

After CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the Aam Aadmi Party leader on money laundering charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said.

The 51-year-old former Delhi education minister was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail, they said.

Sisodia has been in judicial custody since the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.

The first round of Sisodia's questioning by the ED took place on March 7.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt steals show in white saree, see photos
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 break cover: Specifications, features and more
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Final Result 2022: See how and where to check, important dates, vacancy details, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.