Poaching claim case: Police arrive at Delhi Minister Atishi's house to serve notice

Twitter
Headlines

Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay reacts to her death hoax: 'She'll be celebrated...'

Meet woman, whose father is auto driver, survived on single roti, cracked NEET exam with score of...

Meet India’s youngest billionaire, who owns Asia’s fastest unicorn, worth Rs...

Meet world's fourth-richest man, who surpassed Bill Gates after $28 billion surge in fortunes, his net worth is...

Guntur Kaaram OTT release: When, where to watch Mahesh Babu-starrer action drama

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay reacts to her death hoax: 'She'll be celebrated...'

Meet woman, whose father is auto driver, survived on single roti, cracked NEET exam with score of...

Meet world's fourth-richest man, who surpassed Bill Gates after $28 billion surge in fortunes, his net worth is...

Batters to score most centuries in Test cricket in last 10 years

9 rarest natural phenomena on earth

7 side effects of using hair removal cream

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay reacts to her death hoax: 'She'll be celebrated...'

Guntur Kaaram OTT release: When, where to watch Mahesh Babu-starrer action drama

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya Rai, made debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

HomeIndia

India

Poaching claim case: Police arrive at Delhi Minister Atishi's house to serve notice

The Crime Branch sleuths served the notice on CMO officials in the absence of Kejriwal and sought a reply from the AAP supremo within three days.

article-main

ANI

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A team from the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrived at the residence of sitting minister and ruling AAP leader Atishi here in the national capital on Sunday.

The sleuths from the Crime Branch were at Atishi's residence to serve a notice on the Delhi Education Minister in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party's allegation that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs through hefty monetary inducements as part of 'Operation Lotus 2.0'.

According to sources, the Delhi minister instructed officials at her camp office to receive the summons in her absence.

Earlier, on Saturday, officials from the Delhi Police Crime Branch issued a notice to AAP convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the poaching allegation.

The Crime Branch sleuths served the notice on CMO officials in the absence of Kejriwal and sought a reply from the AAP supremo within three days.

Atishi, earlier, claimed that the BJP approached several AAP MLAs with bribes and threats in a bid to get them on their side."BJP has launched 'Operation Lotus 2.0' and is trying to topple the democratically elected AAP government in Delhi. As many as 7 MLAs of the AAP have been contacted by the BJP and have been told that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested soon after which rift and disunity will consume the party. They are in touch with 21 of our MLAs and they are planning to use them to topple our government. Those 7 MLAs have been offered Rs 25 crore each. They unleashed 'Operation Lotus' to come to power through the back door in states where they were not democratically elected. Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are examples," the AAP leader said.

Atishi claimed further that the AAP had a purported audio clip of a conversation on 'Operation Lotus 2.0', adding that the party could bring it to the public domain, if necessary."As of now, 7 MLAs have been approached by the BJP. We have an audio clip of one such conversation and will release it if required," Atishi said.

However, the BJP rejected the AAP's claim of plotting 'Operation Lotus 2.0' to bring down its government in the national capital.

Meanwhile, after being served a summons by the Delhi Crime Branch on Saturday in connection with the poaching charge against the BJP, Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the city police of resorting to a 'drama' at the behest of their 'political masters' instead of curbing the rising crime wave in the Capital.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

U19 World Cup 2024: Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan shine as India beat Nepal by 132 runs, enter semifinals

Meet woman, who left home at 15, slept on station, earned Rs 20 daily, now runs Rs 104 crore company

Meet three sisters from Srinagar who cracked NEET exam in first attempt

India's biggest flop ever, released incomplete without promotions, made in Rs 45 crore budget, earned just Rs...

This actress refused to share screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput calling him TV actor, later she...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE