PM Narendra Modi: Why can't people click photos in all monuments?

Modi felt that restricting people from clicking photographs was not right. Lauding the work of archaeologists, he said, "Stones with edicts are old but not dead. They speak. Every page related to archaeology tells a story."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the need to involve people in preserving the country's archaeological heritage, saying it was the responsibility of society to take pride in it. The Prime Minister also questioned the rules which prohibit people from clicking photographs at certain monuments.

Inaugurating Dharovar Bhawan, a new building at the Archaeological Survey of India's headquarters here, Modi said he wondered why the ASI prohibits people from taking photographs at certain monuments when technology allowed satellites to take pictures from far away.

However, a senior ASI official clarified that while photography was permitted at protected monuments, visitors needed the consent of appropriate authorities for the use of tripods and artificial lights at the sites. "Photography is prohibited in certain caves at Ajanta and Ellora as it may damage the paintings," explained another ASI official.