'PM Modi wanted a...': Congress on former MP Naveen Jindal's BJP switch

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, lashed at former MP and well-known industrialist Naveen Jindal for leaving the party and joining the BJP.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 04:45 PM IST

(Image source: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi "wanted a Congress-mukt Bharat," but he has instead made a "corrupt-mukt Congress," according to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, lashed at former MP and well-known industrialist Naveen Jindal for leaving the party and joining the BJP.

The Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power, who joined the BJP, on Sunday, described it as "a very important day in my life." He said, a very important day in my life. I am proud that I joined the BJP today and I will be able to serve the nation under the leadership of PM Modi".Jindal thanked the Congress and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh earlier in the day after resigning from the party.

 

 

However, Jairam Ramesh criticised Jindal's action on X ( formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, "When you need a giant-size washing machine, this had to happen. And after making ZERO contributions to the party in the last ten years, saying I am resigning from it is a big joke." Apart from Tweeting, Jairam attached screen grabs from two news stories about Jindal being called in as an accused in a money laundering case by a Delhi court.

In the second Tweet, Jairam took aim at PM Modi, as he wrote, "The PM wanted a Congress-mukt Bharat. Instead he has made a Corrupt-mukt Congress by deploying so many washing machines along with the ED and the CBI to force corrupt Congressmen to flee to his embrace!"

Shortly after joining the BJP, Naveen Jindal was included in the party's fifth list of 111 contenders for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

According to the list, Jindal has been granted a ticket from the Haryana seat of Kurukshetra, which he led as a Congressman from 2004 until his defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

