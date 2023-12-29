PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on Dec 30, to inaugurate multiple projects worth Rs 11100 crore

The prime minister's vision encompasses a holistic development plan exceeding Rs 15,700 crore for Ayodhya and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a series of transformative projects in Ayodhya on December 30, coinciding with the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. Among the notable unveilings are the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham, named after the revered saint known for composing the epic "Ramayana." This significant airport, developed at a cost exceeding Rs 1,450 crore, features a terminal echoing the architectural motifs of the Ram temple and adorned with local artwork portraying Lord Ram's life.

Additionally, a revamped Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 240 crore, will also see inauguration in its first phase. This modern station boasts elevators, escalators, food plazas, and various amenities like child-care rooms and waiting halls.

The prime minister's vision encompasses a holistic development plan exceeding Rs 15,700 crore for Ayodhya and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. This includes initiatives to revamp civic facilities, widen and beautify roads such as Rampath, Bhaktipath, Dharampath, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path, enhancing accessibility to the upcoming Ram temple.

Furthermore, Modi aims to fortify the region's rail infrastructure, dedicating three railway projects worth Rs 2,300 crore. The unveiling of two new Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains promises improved facilities for passengers, featuring attractively designed seats, enhanced luggage racks, mobile phone charging points, CCTV surveillance, and a public information system.

These initiatives align with Modi's goal to not only augment connectivity but also stimulate tourism, bolster business activities, and create employment opportunities in Ayodhya and its surroundings. All these efforts culminate in anticipation of the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the under-construction temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22.