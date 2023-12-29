PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on Dec 30, to inaugurate multiple projects worth Rs 11100 crore

Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Intense fog grips national capital, flights and trains delayed, traffic advisory issued

Former India and CSK player Ambati Rayudu joins YSR Congress in CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's presence

New Year bonanza! Centre may reduce petrol, diesel prices by this much, check latest fuel rates of you city

Dunki box office day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's film continues to perform well, earns Rs 9 crore

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio now planning to disrupt smart TV market, to launch new…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR news: Intense fog grips national capital, flights and trains delayed, traffic advisory issued

Former India and CSK player Ambati Rayudu joins YSR Congress in CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's presence

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio now planning to disrupt smart TV market, to launch new…

9 motivational quotes by Rishi Kapoor

Indian villains who made strong impact in 2023

Superfoods that diabetics should eat everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Meet actress who took Rs 1 crore for one scene, not Sridevi, Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Nayanthara, Samantha

Meet actor who left studies, made tea on film sets, is from superstar family, net worth is Rs 280 crore, debut film...

This former Bollywood actress claimed she quit Telugu cinema due to rumours of her affair with Jr NTR

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on Dec 30, to inaugurate multiple projects worth Rs 11100 crore

The prime minister's vision encompasses a holistic development plan exceeding Rs 15,700 crore for Ayodhya and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a series of transformative projects in Ayodhya on December 30, coinciding with the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. Among the notable unveilings are the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham, named after the revered saint known for composing the epic "Ramayana." This significant airport, developed at a cost exceeding Rs 1,450 crore, features a terminal echoing the architectural motifs of the Ram temple and adorned with local artwork portraying Lord Ram's life.

Additionally, a revamped Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 240 crore, will also see inauguration in its first phase. This modern station boasts elevators, escalators, food plazas, and various amenities like child-care rooms and waiting halls.

The prime minister's vision encompasses a holistic development plan exceeding Rs 15,700 crore for Ayodhya and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. This includes initiatives to revamp civic facilities, widen and beautify roads such as Rampath, Bhaktipath, Dharampath, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path, enhancing accessibility to the upcoming Ram temple.

Furthermore, Modi aims to fortify the region's rail infrastructure, dedicating three railway projects worth Rs 2,300 crore. The unveiling of two new Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains promises improved facilities for passengers, featuring attractively designed seats, enhanced luggage racks, mobile phone charging points, CCTV surveillance, and a public information system.

These initiatives align with Modi's goal to not only augment connectivity but also stimulate tourism, bolster business activities, and create employment opportunities in Ayodhya and its surroundings. All these efforts culminate in anticipation of the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the under-construction temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UP: Accident turns into 'chicken loot' as truck crashes due to fog; video goes viral

'Govt didn't follow ‘proper procedure’ while suspending WFI, will challenge in court': Sanjay Singh

Shah Rukh Khan has savage reply to Twitter user raising questions about Dunki's budget: 'Jiska business hai...'

Watch: David Warner receives standing ovation after final Test innings at MCG, gives away gloves to fan

Meet Bengaluru's richest man, it's not Narayana Murthy, Azim Premji, his massive net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE