Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

PM Modi's Birthday 2022: Delhi-based restaurant to launch '56inch Modi Ji' Thali

The special thali will also provide the customers a chance to win prizes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

PM Modi's Birthday 2022: Delhi-based restaurant to launch '56inch Modi Ji' Thali
picture for representation

A Delhi-based restaurant is all set to launch a `thali` dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17. ARDOR 2.0 restaurant located in Connaught Place Delhi, will be presenting the big-sized thali having 56 items with the customer having the choice of opting veg and non-veg food.

ARDOR 2.0 restaurant located in Connaught Place Delhi has come up with this unique idea.

The owner of restaurant Sumit Kalara told ANI, "I respect PM Modi Ji so much, he is the pride of our nation and we want to gift something unique on his birthday, so we decided to launch this grand thali that we have named `56inch Modi Ji` Thali. We want to gift him this thali and want him to come here and eat. But, due to security reasons, we can`t do that, so this is for all of his fans who love him a lot. Please come and enjoy this thali".

The special thali will also provide the customers a chance to win prizes."Yes, we decided to keep some rewards with this thali. If any of the two from a couple, finishes this thali in 40 minutes we will give them an 8.5 lakh rupees award. Also, among those who visit us between September 17-26 and eat this thali, the lucky winner or couple will win a trip to Kedarnath, because it is one of the favorite destinations of PM Modi Ji," added the owner of Ardor 2.0. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Legendary Tennis ace Roger Federer announces retirement, Laver Cup will be his final bow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.