PM Modi reaches out to Muslim-dominated Lakshadweep, says 'small in size, but...'

Headlines

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Would be great if Nitish Kumar is made INDIA bloc convenor: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 23 wickets fall, India lead by 36 runs at stumps on Day 1 in Cape Town

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Weight loss: 6 benefits of honey lemon water on an empty stomach

Inside photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Youngest captains to win IPL trophy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

Israel Hamas War: Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri Killed In Alleged Israeli Drone Strike

Japan Earthquake: Horrific Visuals As Quake Rattles Vehicles In Japan's Toyama

Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km on Mumbai roads, plays dhol on his way to wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals release date of Prabhas-starrer's sequel: 'Part 2 will be like Game of Thrones'

Actress Smriti Kalra shares what prompted her to take solo trip across Northeast: 'I feel empowered'

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi reaches out to Muslim-dominated Lakshadweep, says 'small in size, but...'

The Prime Minister was in Lakshwadeep to inaugurate and lay the foundation for various projects worth Rs 1,150 crore in the Union Territory.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 01:31 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Reaching out to the people of the Muslim-dominated Lakshadweep, which witnessed massive protests against reforms introduced by his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the archipelago is small, but its heart is large.

The Prime Minister was in Lakshwadeep to inaugurate and lay the foundation for various projects worth Rs 1,150 crore in the Union Territory.

"The area of Lakshadweep may be small, but its heart is huge. I am overwhelmed by the love and blessings I am receiving here. I express my gratitude to you all," said the Prime Minister who reached the islands on Tuesday.

The projects were launched at a function attended by hundreds of islanders including women and children.

Addressing the gathering after launching the projects, Modi took a dig at the previous non-BJP governments at the Centre, stating that their only priority for decades was the development of their political parties.

"Far-off states, border areas, or those in the middle of the ocean were not given any attention," he said.

Elaborating on the steps taken by his government for the development of such areas, Modi said, "In the last 10 years, our government has made border areas and locations at the edge of the sea its priority." "In 2020, I guaranteed you that you would get fast internet facility within the next 1,000 days. Today, the Kochi-Lakshadweep Submarine Optical Fibre Project has been inaugurated. Now, the internet in Lakshadweep will be available at 100 times higher speed," the Prime Minister said.

Modi had announced the project in his Independence Day speech in August 2020 at the Red Fort in Delhi.

The transformational initiative aims to overcome the challenge of slow internet speed on Lakshadweep Island. This will result in an increase in internet speed by more than 100 times, from 1.7 Gbps to 200 Gbps, in the islands, according to officials.

They said Lakshadweep is now connected through a submarine optical fibre cable, marking a significant shift in communication infrastructure. This will enhance internet services, telemedicine, e-governance, education, digital banking, currency usage and literacy in the islands, they said.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat, which will produce 1.5 lakh litres of clean drinking water every day. Additionally, he dedicated to the nation the Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) in all households on the Agatti and Minicoy islands.

Other projects launched by Modi include the solar power plant at Kavaratti, which is the first battery-backed solar power project in Lakshadweep. He also laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the primary healthcare facility in Kalpeni and the construction of five model Anganwadi centres (Nand Ghars) in the five islands of Androth, Chetlat, Kadmat, Agatti and Minicoy.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett see change in net worth; know who gained most

Dunki vs Salaar: Rajkumar Hirani admits box office clash affects both films' earnings, calls it inescapable | Exclusive

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa register their lowest Test score against India after being bowled out for 55 runs

COVID-19: India reports 573 new cases, 2 deaths; 312 JN.1 cases so far

Telegram announces colourful calls, largest bot update

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE