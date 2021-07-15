PM Modi praises Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for ''unparalleled'' handling of Covid crisis

The Prime Minister also hailed Uttar Pradesh for "the maximum number of vaccinations in the country".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the handling of the second wave of Covid by the Yogi Adityanath government as 'unparalleled' and said that the state had stood up and battled the pandemic efficiently.



He said that the Covid management in Uttar Pradesh was worthy of praise.



PM Modi, while addressing a gathering on his one-day visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, also expressed his admiration for the Corona-warriors and frontline officials and said that whenever he made midnight calls to learn about the situation, he found concerned officials on duty.



"Uttar Pradesh has built up medical infrastructure in a record span of time during the pandemic. More than 550 oxygen plants have been set up. Medical facilities have reached the rural interiors and this will help in the future too," he said.



He also pointed out that there had been a four-fold increase in the number of medical colleges in the state.



The Prime Minister's praise of the Yogi Adityanath government is significant since it comes at a time when the state government has actually faced widespread criticism over its handling of the pandemic.



Talking about his constituency, the Prime Minister said, "Kashi does not stop, does not show weariness even in adversity. Kashi and UP have fought back valiantly in adversity."



Announcing projects worth Rs 1,500 crore for Varanasi, he said that development was taking place with the blessings of Lord Shiva.



"At the moment, work is going on in projects worth Rs 8,000 crore. From a 100 bed hospital in BHU, 50 bed addition in the district hospital, eye hospital, national highways, over bridges, underground wiring, drinking water facilities -- we are focusing on all sectors," the Prime Minister said.



Modi also said that special focus was being made on improving tourist facilities.



He said that LED and information boards were being put up on the ghats of the Ganga river and people would be able to watch the 'Ganga aarti' and the 'aarti at Kashi Vishwanath Dham' from anywhere.



He also announced better facilities for boatmen.

