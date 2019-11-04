PM Modi, Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi discuss operationalising Sittwe Port, border demarcation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit. Recalling his last visit to Myanmar in September 2017, and the visit of the State Counsellor to India during the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in January 2018, the leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress of the vital partnership between the two countries.

Productive interaction with Myanmar’s State Counsellor, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. We had in-depth deliberations on adding further momentum to India-Myanmar friendship. Myanmar is at the core of our Act East policy. Stronger bilateral ties augur well for the people of our nations. pic.twitter.com/HFfqWY3lmT Also read PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on sidelines of 35th ASEAN summit in Bangkok November 3, 2019

Both the leaders discussed issues relating to the operationalising of the Sittwe port, being built by New Delhi, as well as a section of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and border demarcation.

During the meeting, the leaders talked about improving bilateral ties between India and Myanmar, exchange of high-level visits, continued constructive assistance from India, and ASEAN-India cooperation, based on common interest.

Suu Kyi also reaffirmed the importance her government attached to the partnership with India, and her appreciation of India's consistent and sustained support for the widening of democracy and deepening of development in Myanmar.

The two leaders agreed that a stable and peaceful border was an important anchor for the continued expansion of the partnership between the two countries. PM Modi emphasized the value that India attaches to Myanmar's cooperation in ensuring that insurgent groups do not find space to operate across the India-Myanmar border.

PM Modi emphasized the priority India attaches to Myanmar as a partner at the crossroads of India's Look East Policy and the Neighbourhood First policies. He also reaffirmed India's continuing commitment to improving physical connectivity to and through Myanmar to Southeast Asia, including building road, port, and other infrastructure.

The leaders agreed that people to people connectivity would help expand the base of the partnership, and therefore welcomed the expansion of air connectivity between the two countries, and the growing interest of India's businesses in Myanmar, including the plans of the Government of India to host a business event for the CLMV countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) in Yangon at the end of this month.

India would also continue to actively support the expansion of capacity for Myanmar's police, military, and civil servants, as well as its students and citizens.

With regard to the situation in Rakhine, following the completion of the first Indian project to build 250 prefabricated houses, which were handed over to the Myanmar Government this July, Modi expressed India's readiness to carry out more socio-economic projects in this State.

He also emphasized that the speedy, safe, and sustainable return of displaced people from Bangladesh to their homes in Rakhine State was in the interests of the region, the displaced persons, and all three neighbouring States: India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

The two leaders agreed to maintain the tempo of high-level interactions in the year ahead, recognizing that strong ties across all pillars of cooperation were in the fundamental interests of both countries.