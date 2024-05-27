Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Dr Vishal Rao: Pioneering innovations in medical devices and cancer treatments

More than 2,000 people buried alive in deadly landslide in Papua New Guinea

How Bhanu Srivastav's 'Deified The Legacy of Yesterday' will impact millions in India – A game changer

Munawar Faruqui gets married for second time? Viral inside photo from ceremony has fans puzzled

BharatPe vs PhonePe: Dispute over ‘Pe’ suffix settled, companies withdraw…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dr Vishal Rao: Pioneering innovations in medical devices and cancer treatments

More than 2,000 people buried alive in deadly landslide in Papua New Guinea

How Bhanu Srivastav's 'Deified The Legacy of Yesterday' will impact millions in India – A game changer

10 ladoos good for summer 

5 tips to prevent asthma attacks 

7 most notorious serial killers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Cyclone Remal Update: Cyclone Remal Strengthens, Set To Land On May 26, West Bengal On High Alert

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 89% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Rajkot Game Zone Fire: 24 Dead In Massive Fire At Gaming Zone In Gujarat, Rescue Operation Underway

General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor shot dead in LA at 37

Shah Rukh Khan hugs crying Suhana, celebrates with AbRam, Aryan as KKR wins IPL 2024, fans say 'most beautiful moment'

Ali Fazal slams FTII for celebrating Payal Kapadia's historic win at Cannes after filing FIR against her for...

HomeIndia

India

Dr Vishal Rao: Pioneering innovations in medical devices and cancer treatments

One of Dr Rao's most discussed innovations is the 'Aum,' a voice prosthesis that can improve upon standard devices used after total laryngectomy surgeries by reducing issues like leakage and frequent replacements

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 27, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

Dr Vishal Rao: Pioneering innovations in medical devices and cancer treatments
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dr. Vishal Rao, an oncologist and head and neck cancer surgeon in Bangalore, India, has drawn a mix of interest and scrutiny with his patented medical device inventions and experimental cancer research concepts that deviate from conventional approaches.

One of Dr. Rao's most discussed innovations is the "Aum," a voice prosthesis that can improve upon standard devices used after total laryngectomy surgeries by reducing issues like leakage and frequent replacements. 

In the surgical realm, Dr. Rao holds patents on devices like the "Shushruth" inserter for voice prostheses and the "Ravi Retractors" intended to enhance visibility in robotic neck dissection cancer surgeries. Such specialised instruments offer meaningful clinical benefits. 

Another patented invention is Dr. Rao's "Dhwani" tracheostomy tube with a "Capsule Insertion Technique" that is purported to reduce trauma by inserting the tube in a compressed state before expansion. 

Dr. Rao has also pursued unconventional research initiatives, such as an "Electron Acceptance Theory for Carcinogenesis" aiming to provide a new framework for understanding cancer formation mechanisms. He has theorised leveraging nanotechnology for targeted chemotherapy delivery as well.  

One of Dr. Rao's most speculative concepts is the proposed "FishEye C-Knife," a hypothetical surgical device employing spectroscopic imaging to precisely identify and remove cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue.

Dr. Rao has filed trademarks seemingly aimed at commercialising research efforts like "OncoTheology,".He has garnered attention through roles as a visiting faculty member and guest speaker at major cancer centres globally. His work combining cancer treatment with the latest research in fields like biomedical engineering and nanotechnology shows how doctors are exploring new multidisciplinary approaches that could potentially improve cancer care in the future. 

Dr. Rao's drive to push the boundaries of cancer treatment highlights how resourceful doctors constantly aim to develop enhanced procedures and technologies. Further research and clinical trials would help demonstrate how the healthcare field responsibly examines new approaches through comprehensive analysis before any widespread adoption, ensuring safety and effectiveness for patients.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Restaurant's green chilli halwa preparation shocks internet, watch

Meet Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Mithun's heroine, who started working at 14, quit acting at peak of her career, is now...

Meet star kid who earns in crores despite being away from films, is daughter of a superstar, her net worth is..

CHSE Odisha board Result 2024: Class 12 results DECLARED; check direct link, steps to download

Pune Porsche horror: Teenager's grandfather held for 'wrongful confinement' of family driver

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement