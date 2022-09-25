Chandigarh Airport to be renamed after Bhagat Singh, call for use of non-plastic bags: Highlights of PM's Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also said that climate change is a major threat to marine ecosystems and that the litter on beaches is disturbing. "It becomes our responsibility to make serious and continuous efforts to tackle these challenges," he said.

In the broadcast, Modi paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, saying he was a profound thinker and a great son of the country.

Modi also said that 130 crore Indians were filled with pride over the return of cheetahs. He said a task force will monitor them and on the basis of that it will be decided when people can see them.

He said that an important day of 'Amrit Mahotsav' is coming on September 28 when the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh will be celebrated.

"Just before his birth anniversary, as a tribute, an important decision has been taken, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh," Modi said.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's 82nd Mann Ki Baat:

Will celebrate surgical strike anniversary on September 28, says Modi.

This festive season, people should use locally made non-plastic bags only. The trend of jute, cotton, banana fibre, many such traditional bags is on the rise once again.

Chandigarh airport to be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh soon.

PM Modi pays tribute to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay: "The memorials of martyrs, the names of places and institutions named after them inspire us with a sense of duty. Just a few days ago, the country has made a similar effort by setting up the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Kartavya Path."

In view of power of yoga, the United Nations had decided to celebrate International Yoga Day on 21 June. Now, the UN has recognized and honored another effort of India, which started in 2017 – the “India Hypertension Control Initiative”.

Climate change is a major threat to marine ecosystems. On the other hand, the litter on our beaches is disturbing. It becomes our responsibility to make serious and continuous efforts to tackle these challenges.

During the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are onwards with the goal of a self-reliant India. Which, in real sense, will be a true tribute to freedom fighters. That's why I request you to break all the records this time to buy these products of Khadi, handloom or handicrafts.

“Task force set up for monitoring how cheetahs - brought from Namibia to India - are adapting,” says prime minister Modi, adding that a nationwide competition will take place to name the cheetahs.