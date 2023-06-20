PM Modi lands in US for his maiden state visit, to meet Elon Musk among others (Photo: PM Modi before emarking to US | PMO India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in the US for his first state visit which is set to begin on June 21. His aircraft landed at the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. During his visit to New York, he will meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts on Tuesday.

On June 21, PM Modi will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the UN Headquarters. He will also hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden in Washington. PM Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22.

The visit includes an address by the PM to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22. In his departure statement, Modi said this "special invitation" from President Biden and the First Lady for a state visit is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies.

"I will commence my visit in New York, where I will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community," the prime minister said.

"I look forward to this special celebration at the very location that supported India's proposal in December 2014 to recognise an International Day of Yoga," he said. Nine years after Prime Minister Modi first proposed from the United Nations General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, the Indian leader will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.

From New York, Modi will travel to Washington D.C. Where he will hold talks with President Biden. The prime minister noted that President Biden and he have had the opportunity to meet several times since his last official visit to the US in September 2021. "This visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership," Modi said.

PM Modi said his discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity). The prime minister said he will also join President Biden and the First Lady for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries.

(With inputs from PTI)