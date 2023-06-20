Explained: PM Modi on his state visit to US; how is it different from an official visit? | Photo: File (Image for representation)

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed on his momentous state visit to the USA. Despite being his first formal state visit since taking office in May 2014, this is going to be his 6th trip to the US. The journey that started on June 20 and will end on June 24, at which point the nation's leader will depart for another first-ever state visit, this time to Egypt.

What is a state visit?

An official state visit takes place when a head of state accepts an offer to go to another nation. When a leader travels on a state visit, the head of state of the country where they are going serves as their official host for the whole trip. Such a visit is always followed by a formal welcome from the host to the visitor. PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner.

Additionally, a state visit is often limited to the "closest friends and allies." Therefore, it represents the strongest manifestation of peaceful interactions between two independent countries.

Difference between state visit and official visit

In contrast to the state visit, the official visit contains a lot less ceremony and spectacle. An official dinner may be part of an official visit, also referred to as an official working visit or working visit. This supper is not nearly as opulent as a state dinner, though.

Additionally, a head of state, not the head of government, normally makes a state visit. Therefore, Modi's visit is important because in India, the prime minister serves as the head of the government and the president as the head of state. The US President serves as the country's head of state and administration.

Who will PM Modi meet with while there?

Elon Musk, a well-known businessman and the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Neil deGrasse Tyson, an astronomer and scientific communicator famous for popularising science, are two of the famous individuals among others who PM Modi will meet.

Here is the complete list of prominent people who will meet PM Modi:

1. Elon Musk

2. Neil deGrasse Tyson

3. Paul Romer

4. Nicholas Nassim Taleb

5. Ray Dalio

6. Falu Shah

7. Jeff Smith

8. Michael Froman

9. Daniel Russel

10. Elbridge Colby

11. Dr Peter Agre

12. Dr Stephen Klasko

13. Chandrika Tandon

Other leaders who attended the state visit

Prior to Modi, only two Indian leaders have been welcomed by the United States as formal state guests: PM Manmohan Singh in November 2009 and President S Radhakrishnan in June 1963. In total, nine Indian prime ministers have travelled to the US: PV Narasimha Rao two times; Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Jawaharlal Nehru four times; Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, both made three trips; Morarji Desai and IK Gujral once.

Manmohan Singh, however, visited eight times while serving as prime minister of India.

