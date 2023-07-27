PM Modi hits out at Congress' 'jhooth ki dukan' in Rajasthan's Sikar, refers to 'Red Diary'

The "red diary" is a fresh project of the Congress' "jhooth ki dukan". It is said that the "dark deeds" of the Congress are recorded in the diary, which will defeat the party in elections in the state, PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Rajasthan government over sacked minister Rajendra Gudha's "red diary", saying it is a fresh project of the Congress' "jhooth ki dukan" which will defeat the party in elections in the state.

It is said that the Congress' "dark deeds" are recorded in the diary, Modi said at a rally here.

The "red diary" was recently produced by Gudha in the state assembly. He claimed the diary contained the details of the alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The "red diary" is a fresh project of the Congress' "jhooth ki dukan". It is said that the "dark deeds" of the Congress are recorded in the diary, which will defeat the party in elections in the state, Modi said.

He also targeted the Gehlot government over various recruitment paper leaks in the state.

A paper leak industry is running in Rajasthan. The Congress government will have to be removed to fulfill the dreams of youths, he said.

There is only one slogan this time -- 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan'. Rajasthan will not tolerate atrocities on sisters and daughters.

Today in Rajasthan, there is only one voice, one slogan -- lotus will win, lotus will bloom, he added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was supposed to attend the programme but could not due to problems with his feet, he said.

"He has been ill for a few days. I pray for his good health," the prime minister said about the Congress leader.