Headlines

‘Stay alert, remain indoors, follow…’: BMC cautions Mumbai after IMD’s ‘very heavy’ rain warning

Weather Report: Yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, check IMD rain alert for Noida, Gurugram, Lucknow and other cities

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 launched in India, costs Rs 99 more than Apple Watch SE

Meet the journalist who is married to a businessman with Rs 19000 crore net worth, her husband is...

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot claims PMO cancelled his speech at Modi's programme, PM Modi replies...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather Report: Yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, check IMD rain alert for Noida, Gurugram, Lucknow and other cities

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot claims PMO cancelled his speech at Modi's programme, PM Modi replies...

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched in India with up to Rs 23,000 off, check prices

AI imagines crossover of Harry Potter and Barbie

Inside photos of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s Rs 450 crore house ‘Gulita’

Amitabh Bachchan's unreleased films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Kaalkoot review: Vijay Varma masterfully spearheads this engaging, well-written thriller on toxic masculinity

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Anil Sharma reveals he took inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar series

HomeIndia

India

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot claims PMO cancelled his speech at Modi's programme, PM Modi replies...

In response to Rajasthan CM Gehlot's assertion that his speech was cancelled, PM Modi said Gehlot's office informed him he couldn't attend.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged the PMO has cancelled his speech at an event in Sikar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate various development projects.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gehlot listed demands, which he said he would have put forth during his speech, including withdrawal of the Agniveer scheme and a decision on the Rajasthan Assembly's resolution to conduct a caste census.

Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Sikar on Thursday, according to an official statement.

Gehlot said he was welcoming Modi to Rajasthan through his tweet as he would not be able to do so through his speech.

"Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today you will be visiting Rajasthan. Your office PMO (Prime Minister's Office) has removed my pre-scheduled three-minute address from the programme, so I will not be able to welcome you through the speech. I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet," the chief minister said.

Further, Gehlot listed various demands that "I would have put forward through my speech at the programme" and hoped that the prime minister would fulfil them during his "seventh visit (to the state) in six months".

Read: Manipur violence: Congress urges to convene special assembly session to discuss situation

In a tweet, PMO India wrote, “Shri@ashokgehlot51Ji, In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join."

Gehlot demanded the withdrawal of the Agniveer scheme for recruitment in the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The Rajasthan government has waived cooperative bank loans worth Rs 15,000 crore for 21 lakh farmers. It has sent a one-time settlement proposal to the Centre to waive nationalised bank loans and offered to pay farmers' shares. This demand should be fulfilled, he said.

The chief minister also said the Rajasthan Assembly has passed a resolution for conducting a caste census and sent it to the central government.

The Centre should take a decision on this without any delay, he added.

Gehlot also demanded national project status for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

During his visit to Sikar, Modi will dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and launch "Urea Gold". He will also address a public meeting in Sikar, according to the official statement.

He will inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in Udaipur, Banswara, Pratapgarh and Dungarpur districts of Rajasthan. He will also inaugurate Kendriya Vidyalaya Tiwari, Jodhpur during the programme, the statement said. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone fold still a distant dream, company interested in foldable iPad

SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during maintenance work

Bollywood heaps praise on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, celebs call Ranveer-Alia-starrer ‘superhit’

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: How Alia Bhatt braved Kashmir’s chill

Manipur violence: Congress urges to convene special assembly session to discuss situation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE