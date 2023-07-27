Headlines

India

India

Manipur violence: Congress urges to convene special assembly session to discuss situation

The assembly is the most appropriate forum to discuss the situation and get suggestions on how to restore peace in Manipur rocked by ethnic strife since early May.

PTI

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

The opposition Congress in Manipur has requested Governor Anusuiya Uikey to convene an emergency session of the assembly to discuss the ‘ongoing unprecedented turmoil’ in the state.

The assembly is the most appropriate forum to discuss the situation and get suggestions on how to restore peace in the state rocked by ethnic strife since early May, the five Congress MLAs including CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh said in a letter to the governor.

“We... Seek your constitutional intervention to our urgent demand to convene an emergency session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly... (for discussing) the ongoing unprecedented turmoil for the last almost three months in Manipur,” the letter read.

It claimed that Chief Minister N Biren Singh did not pay heed to the requests that came from several quarters for an emergency session of the assembly for a debate on the issue.

Ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

