PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad to welcome US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday emplaned for India as he heads directly to Ahmedabad to a massive roadshow followed by 'Namaste Trump' at the Motera stadium in the Gujarat city.

To welcome him at the first stop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ahmedabad.

#WATCH: Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with with a high-level delegation, is arriving here today. pic.twitter.com/eVkxLON4Mz — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, Trump will land at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport around 11:40 am.

Trump will kick-start his 36-hour stay in India with a roadshow, a visit to Sabarmati Ashram and a massive welcome event at Motera Stadium. He will then emplane for Agra where he will take a tour of the Taj Mahal.

From Agra, Trump will come to Delhi around 7:30 pm where he will spend the entire day on Tuesday on official engagements.

The visit is expected to significantly ramp up the bilateral defence and strategic ties between India and the US but unlikely to produce tangible outcomes in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs.

According to officials on both sides, the talks between Trump and Modi are likely to be focused on a wide variety of bilateral and regional issues including trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism, energy security, religious freedom, the proposed peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan and situation in the Indo-Pacific.

