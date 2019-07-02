Trending#

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh attend BJP Parliamentary Party meeting

The meeting took place ahead of the Union Budget presentation on July 5.


Photo: PTI

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah attend BJP Parliamentary meeting

ANI

Updated: Jul 2, 2019, 12:13 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP working president JP Nadda among other senior leaders attended a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party on Tuesday.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prakash Javadekar were also present at the meeting held at GMC Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament Library Building.

The meeting took place ahead of the Union Budget presentation on July 5.

Earlier on Monday, BJP working president JP Nadda held a meeting to review the preparations for the party's five-week countrywide membership drive scheduled to kickstart on July 6.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is the chairman of the drive, all state general secretaries and general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal attended the meeting.

The drive will go on till August 11. At present, BJP has about 11 crore members and the party is planning to increase the number by at least 20 percent.

During the meeting, the plans for the campaign were reviewed for every state and targets of 20 to 50 percent increase in membership were set.

