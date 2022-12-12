PM Modi, Amit Shah and 200 sadhus: VIP-studded guest list of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel’s oath ceremony

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File photo)

After the landslide win by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Gujarat, current Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel is set to take the oath as the CM for the second term in the state. Bhupendra Patel had earlier replaced Vijay Rupani in the seat and will be the CM of Gujarat for the next five years.

Not just Bhupendra Patel, but 25 cabinet ministers of Gujarat are also set to take the oath today, marking the BJP’s seventh term in power in the state. Bhupendra Patel was appointed the CM of Gujarat in September 2021 and is set to continue for another term.

To mark the appointment of Bhupendra Patel as the new CM and also celebrate BJP’s grand victory in Gujarat, many VIPs and top political leaders are set to attend the massive oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister and cabinet ministers today.

The Gujarat CM oath ceremony is expected to be a grand affair and will be held in Gandhinagar on Monday, December 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in attendance, along with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Minister Nitin Gadkari, and other union ministers.

It is expected that the chief ministers of many BJP-ruled states will also attend the oath ceremony in Gujarat today. Some of these leaders include Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Other BJP CM who will be in attendance at the grand event is Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, and his Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Sources have also said that BJP chief JP Nadda will also be in attendance at the event. The right side of the stage will include seating space for all the VVIPs and PM Narendra Modi, while the left side of the stage will seat 200 sadhus from Gujarat, who have been specially invited to the ceremony.

BJP won the Gujarat elections with a landslide victory, beating all the seat predictions from multiple exit polls. The BJP won 156 out of the total 182 seats in Gujarat, while the rival Congress ended up winning just 17 seats, and the Aam Aadmi Party won 5 seats.

