Plastic mineral water bottles banned in THIS state from January 2022

Plastic water bottles can be found in every convenience store and grocery shop in India, and are one of the best-sellers among visitors and travelers. Though they offer convenience to the user, they are an abomination for the environment due to lack of proper disposal.

The Himalayan state of Sikkim has decided to put an end to damage to the environment caused by these plastic water bottles. Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang on Saturday said announced that packaged drinking water is being banned in the state from January 1, 2022.

The move to ban plastic water bottles in Sikkim will have a good impact on the environment of the state. While making the announcement, CM Tamang also stated that the state is "blessed with natural resources that provide fresh and good quality drinking water".

Sikkim CM Tamang addressed the state on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and said that once the ban on plastic bottles is implemented, the people in the state will opt for water from natural resources, which is far healthier than that available in plastic bottles.

During his address, the chief minister said, “Everyone in Sikkim would now have to do away with mineral water bottles and opt for natural water resources.” A three-month buffer time is being given to deplete the existing stock of mineral water bottles available with business establishments, he further stated.

CM Tamang further stated that the state government is currently taking steps to stop the supply of plastic water bottles from the outside. He was accompanied by Governor Ganga Prasad while conducting a cleanliness drive on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The CM also said, “Sikkim is rich in natural water resources and all requirements for water can be met within the state through the environment-friendly initiative.” In an effort to phase out plastic, tourist hotspots like Lachen in North Sikkim have already banned packaged water bottles.

(With agency inputs)