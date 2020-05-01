Plasma therapy showing good results; govt will bring stranded students from Kota: Delhi CM

The Delhi government on Friday informed that it will be sending 40 buses on Friday to Kota to bring back students stuck there.

"In Kota, some children from Delhi who went to prepare for the IIT were stranded. My hands were tied because we did not want to take any step without the approval of the Center. The day before yesterday, the Centre approved. Today, about 40 buses are going to Kota from Delhi, it is expected that by tomorrow the children will return," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi Government officials are in contact with their Rajasthan counterparts, drawing up a plan to evacuate the students stranded in Kota. An official stated that the number of students stranded in Kota is estimated to be around 1,000.

According to the order issued by the Home Ministry regarding the transport of migrant workers tourists, students and other people, stranded in different parts of the country to be moved to their restive destinations, the vehicles need to be sanitised and proper social distancing norms have to be followed.

"The Delhi government and police are working on preparing a standard operating procedure (SOP) on the movement of migrant labourers and other stranded people during the lockdown in pursuance of the Union Home Ministry guidelines on the matter," an official said.

Moreover, he also said that plasma therapy administered to a few COVID-19 patients have shown encouraging results.

"We are getting good results out of plasma therapy. The 1st patient cured using plasma therapy was discharged yesterday. The 1100 cured ppl are being contacted for plasma donation&most are willing to donate their plasma to help in the cure of positive patients," Delhi Chief Minister said.

"We were permitted by centre for trial of plasma therapy at LNJP hospital. We administered it to a few patients,the 1st one among them was discharged after he made recovery. He was critical&in ICU but was discharged y'day. Initial results of the therapy are good," he added.

He also informed that the administration has ramped up testing of people for COVID-19. "Today in Delhi, we are conducting 2300 tests per 1 million people," Kejriwal said.

Earlier, Delhi government directed hospitals and clinics, especially in the private sector, to make sure that patients suffering from other critical ailments like dialysis, blood transfusion, and chemotherapy are not denied such services.