'People of Gujarat want change': Arvind Kejriwal during 'Tiranga Yatra' in poll-bound state

Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal

On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held the Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana town in poll-bound Gujarat. During the two and a half km long yatra, Bharatiya Tribal Party's leader Mahesh Vasava also accompanied him.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, "People of Gujarat want change, that change will come within six months," and he appealed to people that they should not be afraid of the BJP. People have got fed up with the BJP, it has got fed up with Congress also.

Everyone in Gujarat knows how the development has taken place in Delhi under the AAP regime. The Delhi government is giving electricity free of cost, and in reply to Kejriwal's question, the people of Mehsana said they want free electricity. Entire Gujarat is demanding free electricity, he said.

He also claimed that in Delhi, his government supplies electricity 24X7, and promised that if AAP comes to power in the state, it will supply power without power cuts. If AAP comes to power, conditions of government schools and hospitals will improve. Like Delhi, in Gujarat, AAP will start 'Mohalla clinic', he said.

He said he is making the statement based on the response the Tiranga yatra, which covered the entire state in the last 20 days, received.

He informed people that if a Delhi citizen joins the army and sacrifices his life while serving the country, the AAP government gives compensation of Rs one crore, and demanded that the Gujarat government should increase compensation for army personnel's families, in case one sacrifices life in the line of duty.

To influence locals, he also addressed them in Gujarati and said people of Gujarat are complaining that BJP workers and leaders indulge in hooliganism, they threaten people in rural or urban areas. They are complaining about how BJP frightens them. Kejriwal said, the people of Gujarat now do not need to worry because the change in power is on the horizon.