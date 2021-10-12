PD act against Yemini national for raping two Chinese women

The accused, a resident of Taiz city in Yemen, is on a student visa to India pursuing BCA in Hyderabad's Nizam's college.

The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate of Telangana police, in Hyderabad city limits, invoked PD (Preventive Detention) Act against a Yemini national for sexually assaulting two Chinese women.

The accused, Amjad Shawki Abdul Rakeeb Al Qadhi, resident of Taiz city in Yemen, is on a student visa to India pursuing BCA (Bachelors in Computer Applications) in Hyderabad's Nizam's college.

The victims are also on student visa pursuing post-graduation in a local college.

The accused and the victims stayed in Nacharam area. Also, according to local police, accused and victims are friends.

According to the complaint filed by the victims, on June 25, 2021, Amjad called one of the victims to his flat and offered her some fruit juice mixed with some sedative. When she was semi-conscious, he raped her. Amjad then threatened the victim with dire consequences if she reported the incident to anyone.

In second case, the Rachakonda police adds, the accused sexually assaulted another Chinese girl and when she resisted, he held her by throat and hit her head to the wall. He also caused blunt injury on her left shoulder.

When the two victims reported these incidents to Nacharam police station in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits, two cases of rape and molestation were registered. The accused Ahmed was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

In pursuant to remand order, he was lodged in Central Prison, Chenchalguda, Hyderabad on July 10 itself.



However, today, Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, invoked PD Act against the accused.