Pathaan row: BJP MLA Hari Bhushan calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘PFI agent’, says ‘SRK movie insults Hindus’

Pathaan was released January 25 across India

The mega release of Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie Pathaan was the talk of the town on January 25, with people across the country flooding theatres. Despite the first-day success of Pathaan, a Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader has hit out at the makers of the movie.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to all the BJP leaders in the country not to make any statements about movies. Despite his appeal, BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul on Wednesday spoke out against the release of Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan.

BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur alleged that Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan is a PFI agent, while his co-star Deepika Padukone is “a member of the Tukde Tukde gang.” The BJP leader further said that the makers of the Pathaan movie have “insulted Hindus”.

The BJP lawmaker from Bihar alleged, “Shah Rukh Khan is a PFI agent. The makers of the film had made it to insult Hindus.” He further slammed Deepika Padukone for wearing a saffron-colored bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’, which had previously sparked a controversy.

Bachul said, as quoted by Times Now, “Saffron colour signifies sacrifice and austerity but the Tukde-Tukde gang member Deepika Padukone is wearing saffron colour innerwear. Why Deepika only went to JNU? Incidents like that had happened in several places of the country.”

The BJP MLA further alleged that the people who are making Pathaan a success are all linked to the IS and are supporters of Ghazwa-E-Hind.

