India

India

Parliament security breach: What was Lalit Jha's backup plan if Plan A went South? Explained

The Parliament security breach was meticulously planned for months. Lalit Jha, the main conspirator has explained the backup plan if Plan A had gone wrong.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

Did Parliament intruders had a backup plan if they couldn't enter the Lok Sabha? Lalit Jha, the 'mastermind' of the Parliament security breach had a plan B in case the first plan goes wrong, India Today reported. 

The mastermind explained if Neelam and Anmol (the intruders) failed to reach inside the Parliament then Mahesh and Kailash would approach the Parliament from different directions and then they would ignite the colour bombs and raise slogans in front of cameras. 

But since Mahesh and Kailash were unable to make it to Vishal Sharma, aka Vicky,'s house in Gurugram, where they were residing, Amol and Neelam were told to carry out the plan at any costs. Additionally, the team successfully carried out Plan A. 

The plan called for Mahesh to assist Lalit Jha in escaping to Rajasthan following the deed. Using his personal Identity Card, he even booked Lalit a room at a guest house. 

According to India Today, Mahesh, Lalit, and Kailash were constantly watching television in the guest house to learn about the security lapse at Parliament. Lalit and Mahesh turned themselves in to the authorities later on Thursday. 

The Parliament security breach was meticulously planned for months before its execution on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. 

On December 13, two people- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. Without wasting a second, the two released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror assault, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D staged a massive security breach by jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, releasing yellow gas canisters and shouting slogans before being subdued by a few MPs. At about the same time, Amol and Neelam staged a protest outside the Parliament, shouting and spraying coloured gas from canisters. This Plan A was successfully carried out by the group.

