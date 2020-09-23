Parliament passes Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, these 5 languages are now 'official' in J&K

Headlines

From Tata, L&T to Godrej Aerospace: Companies that helped ISRO in Chandrayaan-3 success

Cold vs warm compress: Which is better in case of swelling?

FIFA suspends Spain football federation president Luis Rubiales following 'Kiss' row in Women's World Cup final

Delhi traffic news: Police to hold 'carcade' rehearsal on Sunday, check advisory here

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Cold vs warm compress: Which is better in case of swelling?

FIFA suspends Spain football federation president Luis Rubiales following 'Kiss' row in Women's World Cup final

Delhi traffic news: Police to hold 'carcade' rehearsal on Sunday, check advisory here

Bollywood actresses who are trained Kathak dancers

India's likely batting order for Asia Cup opener vs Pakistan

Favourite vacation spot of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's online gaming ad sparks protest, Mumbai police deployed outside Mannat

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans in Ahemdabad go bald, replicate actor’s bandaged look to promote Jawan

HomeIndia

India

Parliament passes Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, these 5 languages are now 'official' in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 23, 2020, 03:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Bill gives official language status to Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, English, and Urdu in the Union Territory.

"The Bill fulfils the decades-long wishes of the people of the region. It is a big step which will give official language status to Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, English, and Urdu," said Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said speaking during the discussions.

"From 1954 there were two official languages in Jammu and Kashmir, Urdu and English, which were used for official work. In the 2011 Census, the number of Urdu speakers in the UT was a little above 19 thousand which is 0.16 per cent of the population," he added.

The MoS Home Affairs further said that in the last seven decades the number of official language speakers was small while close to 74 per cent population spoke in Kashmiri or Dogri.

"While 53.26 per cent speak Kashmiri, Dogri is spoken by 20.64 per cent people. It is a long-standing demand of the people to give official language status to these languages, but those who ruled for 70 years there did not do so," Reddy said.

As per the Census, 2.30 per cent of the population speaks Hindi in the UT, the MoS said.

Union Minister and RPI-A leader Ramdas Athawale supported the bill in his unique style by saying, "Hume acchi lagti hai Dogri aur Kashmiri bhasha, Pak vyapt Kashmir Bharat me aaega ye hai humein aasha. Pakistan ka hum baja denge tasha, kyunki humein acchi lagti hai Dogri, Kashmiri bhasha."

The Rajya Sabha, earlier today passed three important bills related to labour, the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020, and the FCRA Amendment Bill by voice votes following discussions.

While the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, was moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the FCRA amendment Bill was moved for passing by Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in the House.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 with voice vote.

The central government has said that while the government is not against any regional language, the Bill gives importance to those 70 per cent people who speak Kashmiri and Dogri in the UT.

Explaining the bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said in a tweet that it was a momentous day for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "With this historic Bill...Long-awaited dream of the people of J&K comes true! Kahmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English will now be the official languages of J&K."

Under the Bill, Shah said that special efforts will be made for the development of major regional languages like Gojri, Pahari and Punjabi.

Along with this, the Bill will also strengthen the existing institutional structure for the promotion and development of regional languages.

Lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment towards restoring the culture of Jammu and Kashmir through this Bill, Shah said that he wants to assure his sisters and brothers in Jammu and Kashmir that the Modi government will leave no stone unturned to bring back the glory of the erstwhile state.

 

(With agency inputs)

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 financial Rakhi gift ideas for sisters

69th National Film Awards list of winners: RRR, Sardar Udham, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lost 108 kg in 18 months, regained weight, know why

India to ban exports of this household item, morning tea to get expensive if...

India very close to a final call on FTA with UK, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE