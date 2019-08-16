Pakistan's efforts to rake up Kashmir issue fall flat at UNSC; China's move thwarted as members back India

Headlines

Wordle 783 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 11

DNA Special: Analysis of PM Modi’s crisp three-fold response to Opposition amid no-confidence row

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, booking, date and how to book India vs Pakistan match ticket

'Used debate on no-confidence motion as election rally': Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi for giving 'poll speech'

‘Opposition has secret vardaan…’: PM Modi takes massive jibe at INDIA alliance, reveals ‘shuturmurg’ approach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 783 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 11

From Accusations to Answers: PM Modi's Response On No-Confidence Motion | Full Speech

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, booking, date and how to book India vs Pakistan match ticket

AI imagines Hrithik Roshan as King of gods Zeus

10 ways to increase height naturally

Bowlers who took 5 wickets in an over in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

From Accusations to Answers: PM Modi's Response On No-Confidence Motion | Full Speech

Opposition divided I.N.D.I.A: PM Modi's fierce attack on opposition's alliance

Jailer Fever: Fans engrossed in festive frenzy after the release, theatres transform into carnival arena

12th Fail Teaser: Vikrant Massey leads Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial shot at real locations, with real students

Watch: Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale, Elvish Yadav says 'main Abhishek Malhan ko trophy dunga'

'Bewakoof hone ki...': Shah Rukh Khan gives apt reply to troll who says 'aapki umar zyada ho gayi hai'

HomeIndia

India

Pakistan's efforts to rake up Kashmir issue fall flat at UNSC; China's move thwarted as members back India

China had asked for informal closed-door UNSC consultations on how to react to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's letter.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 17, 2019, 12:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan's efforts to raise Indian government's decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations were thwarted on Friday as China's initiative to discuss the matter at the United Nations Security Council found no takers. 

China had asked for informal closed-door UNSC consultations on how to react to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's letter. However, China and Pakistan found no support among the 15 members of the Security Council on Friday.  

All members except China were of the view that the matter should be dealt bilaterally by India and Pakistan. Had the members arrived at a conclusion to discuss the matter formally, it would have been debated and voted at the UN. 

The consultations took place without the presence of representatives of India and Pakistan since it is a consultation process it will not be part of the UNSC record.

Speaking after the 73-minute closed-door meeting, Syed Akbaruddin, India's permanent representative to the UN, said, "Our national position was and remains that matter related to #Article370 of the Indian Constitution is entirely an internal matter of India."

"These have no external ramifications, the recent decisions taken by the Govt of India and our legislative bodies are intended to ensure that good governance is promoted, social-economic development is enhanced for our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," he said. 

On talk with Pakistan, the top Indian diplomat at the UNS said, "Using terror to push goals is not the way normal states behave..stop terror to start talks."

 

Earlier, even as closed-door consultations were underway, Russia - one of the permanent members of the block - said it hoped Islamabad and Pakistan settle the issue bilaterally.

"Russia continues to consistently promote normalisation of India-Pakistan ties. We hope that existing divergences around Kasmir will be settled bilaterally by political and diplomatic means only on the basis of Simla Agreement of 1972 and Lahore declaration of 1999, in accordance with UN Charter, relevant UN resolutions and bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan," Dmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN said.

"We are friends and good partners with both #India and #Pakistan and both peoples. We have no hidden agendas. So we will open-heartedly continue to engage with Islamabad and New Delhi in order to help both of them come to terms and have good neighbourly relations," Polyanskiy said. 

The informal consultations saw the exchange of views among the UNSC members on Pakistan's Foreign Minister SM Qureshi's letter to UNSC President, Polish envoy Joanna Wronecka, on Kashmir in the aftermath of New Delhi's decision to remove the special status for Jammu and Kashmir. 

The Pakistani Foreign Minister asked the letter to be disseminated at the earliest and that a meeting of UNSC should be called. Pakistan is keen to have a meeting in which it gets the right to speak and record the discussion that takes place.

Last week, a letter written by Qureshi on August 6, a day after government's announcement on Jammu and Kashmir, was not taken in any of the UNSC meetings.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan telephones US President Donald Trump just before UNSC's informal consultations were scheduled to begin at 10 am New York time. 

Sources in Pakistan government said Khan telephoned Trump ahead of the UNSC consultative session to apprise him on the situation.

The phone call lasted for 17 minutes, they said. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Rohit Shetty’s first choice for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express

Is India really a favourite for the upcoming ODI world cup? Former Pak Captain raises serious concerns on Indian team

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana: Get Rs 2 lakh insurance coverage for Rs 20, check benefits and eligibility

Why do our fingers and toes get wrinkly in water? Find out here

Good news for Delhiites! Tomato prices to come down to Rs 70 per kg in Delhi-NCR

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE