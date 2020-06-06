Pakistan 'nerve center of terrorism': India reacts to Pak's response on UN report

The Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday asserted that Pakistan is the 'nerve center of terrorism' and that the international community is well acquainted with this reality. India holds the opinion that Pakistan should concentrate on ending support for terrorism on its grounds instead of casting aspersions on the United Nations' report regarding Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

For context, the Eleventh Report of the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team (MT), issued last month, had pointed out that ther are some 6,500 Pakistani nationals among foreign terrorists operating in Afghanistan and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) play a key role in bringing foreign fighters into the war-torn country.

After India cited this report, however, the Pakistan Foreign Office had claimed that the MEA had "misrepresented" it. In a rebuttal to Pakistan's Foreign Office, India today said that Pakistan's leadership is on record acknowledging that in the past terrorists have used the country's soil to carry out terror attacks in other countries.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan would do well to recall that their Prime Minister admitted last year that Pakistan still hosts 30,000 to 40,000 terrorists. Pakistan’s leadership is also on record acknowledging that in the past terrorists had used the country's soil to carry out terror attacks on other countries."

He added, "The UN Security Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team Report has only reiterated what the Prime Minister of Pakistan has already confessed. Instead of casting aspersions on the Report, Pakistan should introspect and put an end to any kind of support for terrorism emanating from territories under its control."

"The UN and the international community is well acquainted with the reality that Pakistan is the nerve center of terrorism," the MEA spokesperson said, adding, "It houses one of the largest numbers of UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities. Its fallacious attempts to point fingers at others cannot deflect attention from the facts on the ground."

Finally, Srivastava also said that Pakistan's attempts to create a divide in the traditional and friendly relations between the people of India and Afghanistan will not succeed. "The people of Afghanistan and the international community are well aware of who the ‘spoiler’ is, and who is sheltering, training, arming and financing terrorists and sponsoring violence against innocent Afghans and members of the international community," he said.