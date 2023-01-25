Search icon
Meet Padma Bhushan Sudha Murthy, how is she related to UK PM Rishi Sunak?

Know all about the Padam Bhushan Sudha Murty.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 10:53 PM IST

Meet Sudha Murty, reciepient of Padma Bhushan 2023 | Photo: PTI

President Daurpadi Murmu on Wednesday approved the list of Padma award recipients. This year 106 Padma awards will be conferred including three duo cases. This year's list comprises of six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awardees. And a total of 19 women have been finalised to receive the Padma awards. Of these 19 women, one is Sudha Murty. Sudha Murty will be awarded the Padma Bhushan for her contributions towards social work. 

Who is Sudha Murty?

Sudha Murty is an Indian educator, author, and philanthropist. She is the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. 

She was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2006 for social work. Among her many contributions are founding many orphanages, participating in rural development efforts, supporting the movement to provide all Karnataka government schools with computer and library facilities, and establishing the Murty Classical Library of India at Harvard University.

She has also authored the Kannada version of the novel 'Dollar Bahu'.

Born on August 19, 1951, she did her BEng in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the BVB College of Engineering & Technology, and then an MEng in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Science. 

She is the first female engineer to be hired at TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company. 

She is the wife of Infosys co-founder, NR Narayana Murthy and has two children Akshata Murty and Rohan Murty. Murty's daughter Akshata Murty, a fashion designer is married to the current Prime Minister of United Kingdom Rishi Sunak. 

