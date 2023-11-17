Headlines

Video: UP father-daughter duo falls sick after eating samosa with dead lizard

'Opposition by loyalist Shiv Sainiks to traitors is trailer, what lies in run-up to 2024': Sanjay Raut

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N high-performance EV makes debut, Kia EV3 and EV4 concept cars showcased

India's first female superstar left husband to elope with co-star, demanded money to return, angry husband destroyed...

This rapper grew up in slums, started singing at 12, now charges Rs 25 lakh per show, owns jewellery worth crores

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Opposition by loyalist Shiv Sainiks to traitors is trailer, what lies in run-up to 2024': Sanjay Raut

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N high-performance EV makes debut, Kia EV3 and EV4 concept cars showcased

India's first female superstar left husband to elope with co-star, demanded money to return, angry husband destroyed...

Player of the match in ODI World Cup finals

Fielding medal winners in World Cup 2023

Recipe of delicious thekua 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

India's first female superstar left husband to elope with co-star, demanded money to return, angry husband destroyed...

This rapper grew up in slums, started singing at 12, now charges Rs 25 lakh per show, owns jewellery worth crores

The Village trailer: Arya fights deadly monsters to save his missing family, netizens call it ‘Indian Wrong Turn’

HomeIndia

India

'Opposition by loyalist Shiv Sainiks to traitors is trailer, what lies in run-up to 2024': Sanjay Raut

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the clash at Shivaji Park was between Sena loyalists and ''slaves'' of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday dubbed the face-off between the workers of his party and the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Sena founder Bal Thackeray's memorial here as a ''trailer'', and said it shows what lies ahead in 2024 in the run-up to the national and Maharashtra elections.

Addressing a press conference, Raut said the clash at Shivaji Park was between Sena loyalists and ''slaves'' of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also attacked the Shinde-led Sena and asked how those who backstabbed the party and ideals of Bal Thackeray be Shiv Sainiks. He was referring to the revolt in the party led by Shinde in June last year, which resulted in a split in the parent party and the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

READ | India strongly condemned civilian deaths: PM Modi on Hamas-Israel conflict

Two groups of the rival Sena faced off on Thursday night at Bal Thackeray's memorial on the eve of his 11 death anniversary. ''Those who are loyalist and true to Balasaheb's ideals are real Shiv Sainiks...They may have opposed (the rival group) and this is acceptable to Maharashtra. The opposition by loyalist Shiv Sainiks to traitors is a trailer and also what lies in the run-up to 2024 (national and state polls),'' the Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member said.

Raut also dubbed CM Shinde as 'Vibhishan' as he betrayed his brother and demon king Ravan to join hands with Lord Ram.

READ | Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: BJP candidate, AAP supporter injured in open firing in MP's Mehgaon

''Everyone can come to Balasaheb's 'Smriti Sthal' (memorial). But we will never accept those who indulge in drama as Shiv Sainiks. They don't have any faith in Balasaheb,'' Raut added.

In a statement issued late Thursday night, Shinde said his group had chosen to pay respect at the memorial a day ahead of Bal Thackeray's death anniversary to avoid any law and order situation and blamed the rival Sena for the ruckus.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rising temperature may reduce humans' ability to work to half by 2050: Study

Weight loss: 5 tips that will help you shed festive flab

Doda bus accident: IAF helicopters deployed at site of accident in Assar

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money: Payouts for finalists, semi-finalists, participating teams in the ODI World Cup

These two superstars had a secret wedding, her drunk actor boyfriend stormed the venue, insulted groom vowed never to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE