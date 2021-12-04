Omicron scare! Here's state wise travel advisory for international passengers

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2021, 10:04 AM IST

Omicron is the new 'variant of concern' around the world. The new variant of COVID-19 first detected in South Africa has spread to many countries across the globe including India where two patients have been detected with the new strain in Karnataka.

Taking cognizance of the situation, India has introduced strict travel curbs and restrictions in a bid to avoid the spread of the virus. Many high-risk states are imposing stricter rules besides the Centre's guidelines to avoid any outbreak. Here's a statewide list of new guidelines to follow.

National Capital Delhi

International travelers are required to submit a self-declaration form on the online 'Air Suvidha' portal before their scheduled travel.

The details required on https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration should include their whereabouts for the last 14 days.

A negative RT-PCR report should be uploaded and the test should have been conducted 72 hours prior to the journey, as per guidelines.

Karnataka

International travellers arriving in the state will have to undergo an RT-PCR test and be in seven days home quarantine.

Those international travellers who have tested COVID-19 negative will be mandatorily home quarantined for seven days.

Those who are symptomatic and negative will have to undergo COVID-19 testing at home on the fifth day.

Those who are asymptomatic will be tested on the seventh day. If positive, they will be hospitalised and treated separately.

West Bengal

State government has directed that travellers arriving from new strain-hit nations will be required to stay in isolation for seven days.

Those flying in from other parts of the country will have to furnish their reports of RT-PCR tests not older than 72-hours.

Uttarakhand

The state government has announced that people arriving in Uttarakhand will have to undergo mandatory tests.

Any person found to be COVID-19 positive or symptomatic in the tests will be quarantined for 14 days.

All COVID-19 samples will be sent to Government Medical College in Dehradun for genome sequencing.

District authorities will test all healthcare and frontline workers in accordance with the latest ICMR guidelines.

Officials from the state will also conduct random COVID-19 testing on the state's borders.

Jammu and Kashmir

RT-PCR test of all international passengers arriving at Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar Airport would be conducted.

This will be followed by a seven-day home quarantine for those travellers who test COVID-19 negative.

The passengers will then be retested for COVID-19 on the eighth day of their home quarantine.

If the report of RT-PCR comes negative, they will self-monitor for one more week at strict home quarantine.